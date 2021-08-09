Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake nears danger mark after 30mm rain

With the fresh spell, the level of Sukhna Lake has gone up to 1162.3 feet, close to the danger mark of 1163 feet, when its floodgates are required to be opened to release the excess water
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Chances for light to moderate rain will continue in Chandigarh in the coming days as well. (HT File Photo)

After a sunny start to the day, the sky got cloudy by the afternoon and Chandigarh received around 30 mm rain within two hours on Sunday.

Chances for light to moderate rain up to 30 mm will continue in the coming days as well, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

With the fresh spell, the level of Sukhna Lake has also gone up to 1162.3 feet, close to the danger mark of 1163 feet, when its floodgates are required to be opened to release the excess water. Waterlogging was also reported in some parts of the city.

“Scattered rains are taking place in the region and it is hard to predict on which particular days it will rain in Chandigarh. A warning for rain has been given for the next few days, though intermittent rains are expected,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature in the city went up from Saturday’s 34°C to 34.7°C. Minimum temperature went up from 26.6°C to 27.4°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C while minimum temperature will remain around 27°C.

