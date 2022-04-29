Chandigarh | Sukhna Lake vaccination centre open only for children in evening

The Covid-19 vaccination centre located at Sukhna Lake will be open only for children of 12 to 18 age group from 4pm to 8pm every day, UT health department officials said on Thursday.

The department is focusing on vaccinating eligible children in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh and neighbouring cities.

“CorBEvax and Covaxin will be available for children at the Sukhna Lake centre. Besides, we are regularly organising special vaccination camps in various schools across the city, so as to vaccinate the eligible children at the earliest,” said UT health secretary Yashpal Garg.

Earlier this week, the UT adviser had directed the UT education department to restrict the unvaccinated students, in the 12 to 18 age group, from attending the classes in physical mode from May 4.

The vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group commenced on January 3, while that for those aged 12-15 began on March 16. But four months on, Chandigarh has been able to fully immunise only 56% children in the 15-18 age group category, whereas the target is 72,000, though the first dose coverage has reached 94%.