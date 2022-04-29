Chandigarh | Sukhna Lake vaccination centre open only for children in evening
The Covid-19 vaccination centre located at Sukhna Lake will be open only for children of 12 to 18 age group from 4pm to 8pm every day, UT health department officials said on Thursday.
The department is focusing on vaccinating eligible children in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh and neighbouring cities.
“CorBEvax and Covaxin will be available for children at the Sukhna Lake centre. Besides, we are regularly organising special vaccination camps in various schools across the city, so as to vaccinate the eligible children at the earliest,” said UT health secretary Yashpal Garg.
Earlier this week, the UT adviser had directed the UT education department to restrict the unvaccinated students, in the 12 to 18 age group, from attending the classes in physical mode from May 4.
The vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group commenced on January 3, while that for those aged 12-15 began on March 16. But four months on, Chandigarh has been able to fully immunise only 56% children in the 15-18 age group category, whereas the target is 72,000, though the first dose coverage has reached 94%.
SAD files complaint against deserters over bid to take party’s Delhi office
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police that few leaders who had deserted the party were trying to take illegal possession of its office in the Gurdwara Rakabganj complex. A delegation of SAD leaders, including Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Bibi Ranjit Kaur and SS Babbar met the DCP, New Delhi.
Ludhiana | ‘NRI relative in a pickle’: A con that conned the cops
Cops, advocates, and laymen: the list of people scammed by online fraudsters pretending to be their long-lost NRI relatives who have found themselves in a bit of a jam is long. These 'non-resident Indians' have three primary modus operandi – promising to deposit a lump sum in the victims' accounts, feigning a medical emergency, and pretending to be stuck at immigration checkpoints. Ludhiana cybercrime cell has lodged 30 such complaints in 27 days.
Fire breaks out in Meena Bazaar godown in Ludhiana
Fire broke out at a Meena Bazaar godown near Chaura Bazar on Thursday morning. The blaze started on the third floor of the building. Neighbours called the godown's owner, Shankar, and the fire department officials on spotting smoke emerging from the building. Two tenders were pressed into service for dousing the flames. The cause for the fire is not known yet, but a short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.
Chandigarh | Parking policy stuck in first gear
After putting in years of work, Chandigarh administration finally came up with a parking policy in 2020. But two years on, the policy still remains on paper with no actual impact on solving the city's acute and worsening parking problem. Recently, UT adviser Dharam Pal, after a review of the parking policy, found it to be “non-implementable” and directed officials to rework it so that it could be made workable.
Ludhiana | Mentally challenged man sodomised, 1 booked
Three days after a mentally challenged man was sodomised in Aassi Kalan village, the police lodged a case on Thursday. The accused was identified as Gulzar Khan alias Bittu Marasi of Jadtoli village. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI)Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 ( criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.
