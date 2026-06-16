Chandigarh: Sukhna, seasonal choes to be cleaned by month-end, says admn

The UT administration said it has completed nearly 75% of the work related to cleaning Sukhna Lake, seasonal choes and stormwater drains.

Desilting work in progress at Sukhna in Chandigarh. (HT photo)

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “The engineering department has nearly completed cleaning of stormwater drains and gullies across six major roads. Over 75% of the work is done. The rest is expected to be completed by month-end. Cleaning of drains in government housing areas and public institutions is also underway.”

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At Sukhna Lake, the department is taking up desilting work on the recommendations of IIT-Roorkee, WWF, and the forest department, involving excavation of around 34,000 cubic metres of earth up to a level of 351 metres. The extracted material will be used to strengthen embankments and pathways. Officials noted that the last major desilting exercise was carried out over four years ago. The administration will also clear aquatic weeds and garbage across nearly 2 lakh square metres at an estimated cost of ₹29.64 lakh.

Tenders have been floated to remove polythene waste, weeds, and obstructions from the choe bed and banks to ensure smooth water flow. The forest department is handling works in areas such as Manimajra beat and Nepli range, while the engineering department is covering the remaining stretches.

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{{^usCountry}} In August 2020, excess water released from Sukhna Lake inundated parts of Baltana and Zirakpur, damaging infrastructure and properties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In August 2020, excess water released from Sukhna Lake inundated parts of Baltana and Zirakpur, damaging infrastructure and properties. {{/usCountry}}

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Desilting of Patiala Ki Rao choe is being done to prevent recurring flooding in low-lying areas like Dhanas, Khudda Lahora and Dadu Majra. The project involves removal of approximately 2.81 lakh cubic metres of silt and strengthening of embankments. Key stretches near Khuda Jassu, Sector 25, the dumping ground bridge and Togan are being prioritised.

A 24x7 control room has been set up to monitor the water level at Sukhna Lake.