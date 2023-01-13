Chandigarh: Sun shines in full glory after 11 days, temperature rises to balmy 22.1°C

After a gloomy and frigid start to 2023 on the weather front, tricity residents were treated to the first sunny day of the year on Thursday.

With the sun shining brightly through most of the day, the maximum temperature rose from 12°C on Wednesday to a pleasant 22.1°C on Thursday, 1.4 degrees above normal. This was warmest day in the city since December 19 when the day temperature was 24.3°C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minimum temperature also went up from 9.1°C on Wednesday to 9.2°C on Thursday, 3.9 degrees above normal.

Due to foggy and cloudy conditions, every day this year since January 2 had been a “severe cold day”, except for January 9 that was declared a “cold day” by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A severe cold day is declared when the minimum temperature drops below 10°C and the maximum temperature is more than 6.5 degrees below normal.

Between January 4 and 7, the maximum temperature had steadily decreased from 11.9°C to 11.1°C, before it rose to 12.5°C on January 8 and further to 14.4°C on January 9. It had dropped to 11.5°C again on January 10, but increased slightly to 12°C on January 10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fog to return from tomorrow

Meanwhile, due to the active Western Disturbances in the region, Chandigarh also recorded 0.4 mm rain on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday till 8.30 am.

According to IMD, while Friday will also be warm with chances of rain, fog is likely to make a comeback again over the weekend.

From Saturday onwards, another cold spell is on the cards, as fog formation will resume with high humidity and another fall in temperature.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 19°C and 21°C and the minimum temperature between 8°C and 10°C.