A site inspection committee constituted by the district collector has expressed satisfaction over the city’s solid waste management (SWM) infrastructure, stating that major facilities are functioning efficiently and complying with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

The panel also highlighted the progress made in the bio-remediation of the Dadumajra legacy waste site, where decades-old accumulated waste has been undergoing scientific treatment and processing. (HT File)

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The committee, formed following directions of the Supreme Court, conducted a comprehensive inspection of Chandigarh municipal corporation’s (MC) waste management facilities on Saturday.

During the inspection, the panel reviewed key facilities, including material recovery facilities (MRFs), dry and wet waste processing plants, horticulture waste processing plant, bio-methanation plant, construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant, sanitary landfill site and the Dadumajra legacy waste site.

The committee observed that the facilities were equipped with adequate infrastructure for scientific processing and disposal of municipal waste. It also noted that the four-stream source segregation system was being effectively implemented, while waste collection and transportation through covered vehicles was satisfactory.

The panel also highlighted the progress made in the bio-remediation of the Dadumajra legacy waste site, where decades-old accumulated waste has been undergoing scientific treatment and processing.

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{{^usCountry}} In its assessment, the committee concluded that the MC has established a robust solid waste management framework and that major facilities were operating satisfactorily in accordance with the SWM Rules, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its assessment, the committee concluded that the MC has established a robust solid waste management framework and that major facilities were operating satisfactorily in accordance with the SWM Rules, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the committee recommended continued monitoring and regular maintenance of the facilities to ensure long-term efficiency and further strengthen Chandigarh’s waste management system.