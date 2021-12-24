Chandigarh: Teachers protest for higher pay scales

The teachers from colleges and universities across the city on Thursday organised a rally against the state government at the DAV College, Sector 10, marking the 23rd day of the Education Bandh.

Around 200 teachers participated in the protest, expressing shock at the non-inclusion of teachers’ agenda in the Punjab Cabinet Meeting.

Faculty members from all higher education institutes joined the protest, hopeful of the announcement implementing the of 7th pay commission and withdrawal of the order of delinking teachers’ pay scales from the University Grants Commission.

Hunger strike enters Day 18

The hunger strike, organised under the aegis of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (PFUCTO) and the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU), also entered the eighteenth day, with a total of 34 teachers sitting on hunger strike.

PUTA organises dharna

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) meanwhile, organised a one-hour-long dharna in front of the university’s administrative block, protesting against the Punjab Government’s inability to implement the revised UGC pay scales as per 7th pay commission and withdraw the decision to delink UGC scales.

PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar said the silence on the part of the Punjab Government is a cause of great concern. “It has failed to resolve the matter despite a statewide Education Bandh being observed by all Universities and College teachers under the banner of PFUCTO for the past 23 day,” he added.

Kumar further condemned the indifferent approach of the government in handling of the entire fiasco.