Chandigarh: Tear gas shells fired as police halt SKM march to guv residence; 20 detained

A few farmers and two cops sustained minor injuries and over 20 were detained as police had to fire tear gas shells and resort to use of water cannons at the Mohali-Chandigarh border to to prevent farmers from marching towards the Punjab governor’s house on Friday. Farmers heading towards Punjab governor’s residence being stopped near Sector 51 road in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT photo)

The farmers, protesting under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), had announced the march to demand restoration of loan limits cancelled by cooperative societies and to oppose the centralisation of the cooperative department. According to the protesters, Punjab’s authority over the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) should not be weakened, the river water dispute must be resolved according to the riparian basin principle, and the Punjab government should ensure eight hours of uninterrupted power supply along with canal water during the paddy season.

The protesters, who assembled at the Nature Park opposite Yadavindra Public School in Mohali before beginning their march, said they wanted to hand over a memorandum to Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria. While the Punjab Police had made no major arrangements, the UT Police had blocked the road in front of YPS Chowk and the Sector 51 Burail Jail road up to the Vikas Marg road.

As farmers tried to enter the UT around noon, the police resorted to water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the farmers. Tractors were allegedly used to break through the police barricades. Police officials, wishing not to be named, said two cops were injured and nearly 20 farmers were detained. So far, no FIR has been registered against the protesters. SKM leaders, including Joginder Singh Ugrahan, claimed that a few farmers were injured in the police action.

Later, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur met the protesters after which they agreed to hand over a copy of their memorandum to an official for submission to the governor.

The SKM issued a statement, claiming 24 farmers had been detained. The SKM will hold a meeting on May 21 to decide its next course of action.