Chandigarh: Teen ends life in Bapu Dham Colony

A 17-year-old girl was found hanging in the bathroom of her house in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Wednesday evening.

She was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where she was declared brought dead. No suicide note was found at the spot. Police have initiated inquest proceedings on the statement of family members, who said, they did not suspect any foul play. Police said no external injury marks were found on the body. The body has been kept in the mortuary.

Fruit vendor found hanging

A day after a 50-year-old resident of Bapu Dham colony was found hanging in his house, family members handed over a handwritten note, purportedly written by the victim, accusing four people of harassing him. Police are verifying the allegations. The cops said further action would be taken after getting the handwriting examined.

Police said the note handed over by the family talks of a video clip. Sources said that in the video clip, the deceased is seen crying and the four people named in the note had been showing it to different people in the mandi and harassing him.

The deceased was a roadside fruit vendor in Sector 26, mandi. The body was found by the son when he returned home on Tuesday evening. He rushed the 50-year-old to GMSH Sector 16, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.