Chandigarh: Teenager among 2 held for vehicle lifting

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has arrested two men from Kajheri village for vehicle lifting, including a teenager.

One Charanjit Singh alias Chenny (20) was arrested on Monday while he was trying to sell a stolen scooter with Mohali registration number.

Police said Charanjit is a drug addict and stole vehicles from various parts of Chandigarh and sold them at low prices to fund his habit.

Also, one Abhilash alias Rohit (19) was arrested on from Sector 53 on Tuesday with a stolen motorcycle with Himachal Pradesh registration number.

Club in Sec 9 booked again for serving hookah

The owner of Boombox Club in Sector 9 has been booked for the second time in 10 days for violating the ban on serving hookah on the premises. The accused has been identified as Jitender Pal Singh, a resident of Sector 50. A case has been registered under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code at Sector 3 police station.

2 held with illicit liquor in city

Two men have been arrested with illicit liquor from different parts of city. One Pankaj Kumar (47) of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, was arrested from Hallomajra with 96 quarters of countrymade liquor from Hallomajra on Monday. Also, one Sanjay (42) of Hallomajra was arrested with 96 quarters of countrymade liquor from Ram Darbar. They were both booked under Excise Act at later granted bail.

Bihar man held with 20 kg poppy husk

A man from Bihar was arrested with 20.95 kg poppy husk on Monday. The accused, identified as Raju Kumar Shah, 22, was arrested from behind the ISBT in Sector 43. A drugs case was registered against him at Sector 36 police station.

Man held while stealing car’s silencer

A man was arrested while stealing the silencer of a car in Sector 41. The accused has been identified as Jai Singh (24) of Daria village. The complainant, Murari Lal, 62, said he and his neighbour caught Jai red-handed while committing the theft. He was booked for theft at Sector 39 police station.

Training on road safety organised

The Chandigarh Traffic Police on Tuesday conducted a road safety awareness programme at the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) office in Sector 30. The programme was attended by 225 students and five teachers and trained in various road safety practices like wearing helmets and seat belts. A quiz on road safety was also held.

Workshop held to promote entrepreneurship in rural women

Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Landran in collaboration with Startup Punjab organised a five-day workshop on the theme ‘rural women empowerment in health and nutrition through workshops on entrepreneurship’, which concluded on Tuesday. The workshop saw attended by more than 100 women from villages in Mohali district.

PU asks depts to send cases for honorary profs

Panjab University (PU) has asked departments to send cases for appointment of honorary professors, if needed. The appointment of honorary professors is made by the university from time to time as per provisions under Section-18 of Panjab University Act. The circular issued by the registrar states that the applications were sought by a committee constituted for appointment of honorary professors in its meeting held on September 9.

UT Police launches workshop on women’s safety

A month long workshop on women’s safety was launched by Chandigarh Police on . As part of this DSP Palak (SDPO East) and DSP Sita(DSP Women Cell), Swayam team of Chandigarh Police as well as cyber interns will be visiting different colleges and schools to spread awareness regarding measures to be adopted for women’s safety, in the physical as well as cyber space. Thé initiative was kicked off with a visit to Polytechnical College in Sector 26.

PU Phd entrance exam on November 5

Panjab University has scheduled to its PhD entrance test for faculties of arts; design and fine arts; education; engineering, pharmaceutical sciences and science on November 5. The prospectus (including application form) and detailed schedule are available on https://phdadmissions.puchd.ac.in

10 teachers felicitated during awards ceremony

Yuvsatta, an NGO, in collaboration with Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology (CREST) Promotion Society organised a peace awards presentation ceremony at Dev Samaj College of Education on Tuesday. Dr Inderjeet Kaur, patron-president, All India Pingalwara Charitable Society, Amritsar, was the chief guest on the occasion. Kaur honoured ten teachers with ‘nurturers of peace award 2021-22’. The event was held to commemorate International Day of Peace on September 21.

CCPCR visits anganwadi centre

The Chandigarh Commission For Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) on Tuesday visited the anganwadi centre in Maloya to take stock of various activities being organised under “Poshan Maah”. Speaking on the occasion, Harjinder Kaur, chairperson, CCPCR, spoke on the importance of adopting good food habits to avoid diseases and to live a healthy life.

