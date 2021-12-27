Chandigarh: Temperature dips by 6°C, AQI enters ‘poor’ category

Due to a Western Disturbance (WD) active over the region, the sky remained cloudy and there was trace rainfall in Chandigarh during the day, causing the maximum temperature to plummet from 22.7°C on Saturday to 16.6°C s on Sunday as per the India Meteorological Department.

Maximum temperature on Sunday was 4.4°C below normal, just 0.1°C higher than it being officially declared a cold day by the IMD. IMD officials said, “Chances of rain will be highest on Tuesday, while the sky will remain cloudy on Monday. Maximum temperature is expected to stay on the lower side and there is chance of moderate to dense fog in the mornings.” The cloudy weather however kept minimum temperature on the higher side, which went up from 6.8°C on Saturday to 7.2°C on Sunday.

After Tuesday, the WD will leave the region, but another WD will affect the region around January 1 and the sky is expected to remain cloudy over the weekend. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 18°C and 20°C, while minimum temperature will remain between 7°C and 8°C.

Air Quality Index (AQI) also entered into the poor bracket at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Sector 22. AQI was recorded at 279 at 8pm, taking the average of the past 24 hours. Between 200 to 300 air quality is considered poor and causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. The AQI rose owing to the fog and cold as per officials and its likely to fall down after rain.