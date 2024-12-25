Chandigarh: Temperature rises seven notches after sunny day

With sunny weather witnessed on Tuesday afternoon, maximum temperature went up from 13.7°C on Monday to 20.1°C on Tuesday. With another spell of rain likely later this week, cold is likely to increase as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Visitors enjoying a sunny afternoon in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As per IMD officials, after the sunny weather and increased moisture, moderate to dense fog will become even more likely in the next few days, while chances of rain will again start around December 27.

At 20.1°C, maximum temperature is now at normal however fog wasn’t recorded in the city on Tuesday. With fog, day temperature can reduce as well as per the IMD.

Minimum temperature fell from 9.3°C on Monday to 8.4°C on Tuesday, 1.4 degrees above normal. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 19°C and 20°C while minimum temperature will remain between 6°C and 9°C.

Rains improves AQI

Meanwhile, rain has cleaned the city of air pollution. Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 150 on Tuesday as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) which falls in the moderate bracket. Before this, AQI had been in the poor bracket, which is above 200.