Chandigarh: Tenders opened for medicine shops at GMSH-16, Sec 45 civil hospital

The UT administration opened tenders for the medicine shops at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16; and at the civil hospital in Sector 45, on Wednesday.

The tenders will remain open till 5 pm on November 11. The reserve monthly rent has been set at ₹7.5 lakh for the chemist shop at GMSH-16 and ₹4 lakh for the civil hospital.

The interested bidders will have to ensure the terms and conditions are met, including keeping the medicine shop open round the clock and offering minimum 15% discount on MRP of branded medicines, minimum 30% discount on MRP of generic and branded generic medicines and minimum 30% discount on MRP of consumables/surgical items.

However, the licensee will be free to extend higher discounts than these minimum ceilings.

The licence of the shops will be initially awarded for a period of three years and can be extended up to five years in total on a year-to-year basis. Also, no person/firm/company or any of its family members will be eligible to operate more than one shop in the campus of a particular hospital.

Earlier this month, bidding for another new chemist shop at GMSH-16 had fetched the administration the highest bid of ₹17.01 lakh per month, around seven times more than the ₹2.5 lakh rent paid by the existing sole chemist shop at the hospital.

Even the area of the new chemist shop is about half the area presently occupied by the sole chemist shop whose allotment has been with the same person since 1993. The administration will also open bidding for this shop.

The health department will conduct a pre-bid meeting at the office of medical superintendent of GMSH-16 on Thursday.