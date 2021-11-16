Chandigarh: Theft at ITBP officer’s house in Sector 32

Thieves broke into the house of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) deputy commandant in Sector 32, Chandigarh, and fled with ₹65,000 along with jewellery while he was out of town last week.

The officer, Anil Kumar Jha, suspects that his sahayak and garbage collectors are behind the theft.

Jha told police that he along with his family had left for his ancestral village on November 5 and left the house keys with his sahayak, who was to look after the house till their return.

Jha said he was on his way back to Chandigarh on November 13 when he got a call from his sahayak, who informed him about the theft. Jha reached back on November 14 and found that the entire house was ransacked. One of the locks of the main gate was missing while the locks of the bedroom and the locker were also broken.

Although Jha has raised suspicion on the sahayak and garbage collectors deputed between November 5 and 13, police are probing the matter and have registered a case of theft against unknown persons under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

