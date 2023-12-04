Chandigarh: Thieves break into Sector 35 house as family leaves for 5 hours

Steal gold and diamond jewellery, along with foreign currency, worth lakhs

A Sector-35 family away for just five hours on Saturday returned to a burgled house, with precious ornaments and foreign currency worth lakhs gone.

Rohit Khurana, 41, a resident of House Number 451, Sector 35-A, claimed loss of two gold bangles, three pairs of gold earrings, one pair of diamond earrings, 1,500 US dollars, 400 Canadian dollars and 500 euros.

He told police that he and his family left the house around 2.30 pm. On returning around 7.30 pm, they were shocked to find the locks broken, and cash and jewellery missing.

“I realised that the kitchen door’s lock was broken and on further inspection, also found the bedroom door’s lock broken, with the cupboards inside ransacked,” said Rohit.

Sector 36 police lodged an FIR under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 454 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code and secured CCTV footage for clues about the thieves.

In another home break-in, thieves struck at a house in Sector 15, Panchkula, and made off with ₹10,000 in cash along with two LED TVs.

Here, the family was away at Gurugram since October 24. Complainant Surender Kumar Sanghi, 42, said he and his wife were in Gurugram to meet their children.

On November 30, their neighbour Subash alerted them that the locks of their house were broken. They rushed back the next day to find the cash and TVs missing. Before leaving, the thieves also took away silverware, including idols, glasses, plates and spoons, brass utensils and some sanitary fittings.

A case under Sections 380 and 457 (house trespass at night) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 14 police station in Panchkula.

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old resident of Sector 29-B, Chander Parkash, reported that one Gurmeet Singh and some other persons broke the lock of his plot in Hallomajra and stole iron articles. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station.

