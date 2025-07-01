Chandigarh: This was city’s wettest June in 12 years

With 213 mm rain, this June was the city’s wettest since 2013 as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said that the northward shift of the monsoon axis and the western disturbance are both still active which led to heavy rain in the city for a second consecutive night. (HT File)

MeT officials said 70 mm rain was recorded during the intervening night between Sunday and Monday, with chances of heavy rain till Tuesday.

The highest-ever rain was recorded in June 1973, at 406 mm.

While the figure is taken by including readings from both the Sector 39 station and the airport station, in just the past two days 190.1 mm rain was recorded at the Sector 39 station, which is above the monthly average for the city.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said that the northward shift of the monsoon axis and the western disturbance are both still active which led to heavy rain in the city for a second consecutive night.

The maximum temperature rose slightly from 30.2°C on Sunday to 30.7°C on Monday, 4.8°C below normal. The minimum rose from 23.6°C on Sunday to 24.1°C on Monday.

Water level in Sukhna rises but far from danger mark

From 1,156.35-ft over the last one month, the water level in Sukhna Lake has risen to 1,158.50-ft after the recent downpour. However, it is still far from the danger mark of 1,163-ft.

A senior officer of the engineering department said, “We are monitoring the water levels. It is yet to reach the danger mark. If it crosses the danger mark in the next few days, we will open the flood gates to release water into the Sukhna Choe.”