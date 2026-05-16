Chandigarh: Three armed robberies on Kharar roads within an hour

Four unidentified armed youths allegedly robbed two motorcycles and two mobile phones from three men in separate incidents across Kharar within nearly an hour during the early hours of Wednesday, injuring one of the victims with a sharp-edged weapon.

A police team visited the spots and started examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the suspects and trace the stolen vehicles. (HT File)

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The first incident took place around 3.30am on Randhawa Road near Khalsa School, where the suspects allegedly intercepted the victim, Jaswinder Singh, and snatched his HF Deluxe motorcycle bearing number PB10KA7843 along with his orange Realme mobile phone before fleeing.

About 20 minutes later, the same group allegedly targeted another victim, Rohit, near Shivjot Enclave. The accused reportedly assaulted him and snatched his Vivo mobile phone.

In the third incident around 4.10am, Amanpreet Singh, a Blinkit delivery partner, was returning after completing a delivery on his TVS motorcycle (PB12AK4323) when the four youths intercepted him near the Modern Valley bridge in Kharar.

The complainant told police that the accused, who were riding two motorcycles and carrying weapons, forcibly stopped him and assaulted him during the robbery attempt. One of the suspects allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, injuring the middle finger of his right hand, before the group fled with his motorcycle.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the incidents, the three victims approached City Kharar police station, after which police registered a single FIR linking the crimes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incidents, the three victims approached City Kharar police station, after which police registered a single FIR linking the crimes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A police team visited the spots and started examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the suspects and trace the stolen vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team visited the spots and started examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the suspects and trace the stolen vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police registered a case at City Kharar police station under Sections 304(2) (snatching) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police registered a case at City Kharar police station under Sections 304(2) (snatching) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified accused. {{/usCountry}}

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