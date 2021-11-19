Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Three booked for abducting newly-wed woman after thrashing her husband
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Three booked for abducting newly-wed woman after thrashing her husband

The accused, who came in a car, assaulted Gurpreet Singh and abducted his wife Pinky, whom he had married on November 13, the Chandigarh Police said
The three persons also thrashed the newly-wed woman when she tried to save her husband, Chandigarh Police said. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 01:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Three persons have been booked for abducting a newly-wed woman after thrashing her husband when the couple was waiting outside a hotel for a bus in Nayagaon, police said on Thursday.

The accused, who came in a car, assaulted Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, and took his wife Pinky with them, the police said.

Gurpreet told the police said that he had married Pinki of Amritsar on November 13 at a Chandigarh court. He said they were now residing in a rented accommodation in Nayagaon. He said on Wednesday at 10pm, they were waiting for a bus when three persons came there and started beating them up.

He said his wife tried to save him, but they also thrashed her before forcibly taking her with them. Gurpreet said passersby took him to a hospital and after regaining consciousness, he approached the police.

Nayagaon police, on the basis of Gurpreet’s statement, have registered a case under sections 323, 341, 365 and 34 of the IPC.

Investigating officer Iqbal Singh said a manhunt has been launched to trace the accused. He said they were also trying to secure the footage of CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas to find the woman.

