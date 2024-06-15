Chandigarh: Three held for gambling in public

Three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in gambling and possession of an illegal weapon on Thursday, police said on Friday. During the operation, the Chandigarh police recovered ₹ 7,100 and a button-activated knife from possession of Rahul Sharma, which he was carrying without any licence or permit. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Rahul Sharma, 31, Prem Pal, 42, both residents of Manimajra, and Gurmeet, 34, resident of Kishangarh.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

They were arrested following a tip-off while they were engaged in “darra satta”, a form of illegal gambling, in a public place.

Police also recovered ₹7,100 in cash and a button-activated knife from possession of Rahul, which he was carrying without any licence or permit.

The accused were booked under Sections 13A-03-67 of the Gambling Act, 25/54/59 of the Arms Act, and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at the IT Park police station.