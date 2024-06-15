 Chandigarh: Three held for gambling in public - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: Three held for gambling in public

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 15, 2024 10:08 AM IST

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul Sharma, 31, Prem Pal, 42, both residents of Manimajra, and Gurmeet , 34, resident of Kishangarh, Chandigarh

Three persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in gambling and possession of an illegal weapon on Thursday, police said on Friday.

During the operation, the Chandigarh police recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,100 and a button-activated knife from possession of Rahul Sharma, which he was carrying without any licence or permit. (iStock)
During the operation, the Chandigarh police recovered 7,100 and a button-activated knife from possession of Rahul Sharma, which he was carrying without any licence or permit. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Rahul Sharma, 31, Prem Pal, 42, both residents of Manimajra, and Gurmeet, 34, resident of Kishangarh.

They were arrested following a tip-off while they were engaged in “darra satta”, a form of illegal gambling, in a public place.

Police also recovered 7,100 in cash and a button-activated knife from possession of Rahul, which he was carrying without any licence or permit.

The accused were booked under Sections 13A-03-67 of the Gambling Act, 25/54/59 of the Arms Act, and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at the IT Park police station.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Three held for gambling in public
Saturday, June 15, 2024
