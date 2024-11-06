Chandigarh: Three let off in murder bid case

A local court acquitted three persons in an attempt to murder case after the complainant turned hostile. Dilpreet Singh, 25, who is a tubewell operator with the Chandigarh administration, was allegedly assaulted with axes, iron rods and baseball bats on August 12, 2023. (iStock)

Court acquitted accused Shubham, Rahul and Sandeep, pertaining to an attack on a tubewell operator in August last year, after the charges against them could not be proved.

However, he took his statement back during cross examination, resulting in the acquittal.