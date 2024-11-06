Menu Explore
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: Three let off in murder bid case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 06, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Court acquitted accused Shubham, Rahul and Sandeep, pertaining to an attack on a tubewell operator in August last year, after the charges against them could not be proved

A local court acquitted three persons in an attempt to murder case after the complainant turned hostile.

Dilpreet Singh, 25, who is a tubewell operator with the Chandigarh administration, was allegedly assaulted with axes, iron rods and baseball bats on August 12, 2023. (iStock)
Dilpreet Singh, 25, who is a tubewell operator with the Chandigarh administration, was allegedly assaulted with axes, iron rods and baseball bats on August 12, 2023. (iStock)

Court acquitted accused Shubham, Rahul and Sandeep, pertaining to an attack on a tubewell operator in August last year, after the charges against them could not be proved.

Dilpreet Singh, 25, who is a tubewell operator with the Chandigarh administration, was allegedly assaulted with axes, iron rods and baseball bats on August 12, 2023.

However, he took his statement back during cross examination, resulting in the acquittal.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
