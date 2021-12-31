Chandigarh: Three nabbed for setting Haryana MLA’s vehicle on fire

A Nayagoan resident and his two accomplices were arrested on Thursday for setting Panipat MLA Pramod Kumar Vij’s vehicle on fire outside Haryana MLA hostel in Sector 3 a day prior.

The accused have been identified as Himanshu alias Hemu of Nayagaon village, who is involved in selling of jackets, and his aides Mukesh and Tillu. They were nabbed at a naka near Kansal turn, behind secretariat.

They have been arrested based on the complaint of constable Amit Deswal of 4th Battalion, Haryana, who was posted on guard duty at the MLA Hostel during the time of the incident.

“The trio had got into a scuffle with the gunman and driver of the MLA in Sector 10 market on the same day. The followed them and under the influence of alcohol, they damaged the vehicle and set it ablaze to take revenge,” said Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police. The police said that the MLA’s car had hit the accused’s vehicle while reversing, which led to the scuffle.

CCTV footage helped trace the accused

The Chandigarh police team managed to crack the case within 40 hours with help of CCTV footage, in which the accused’s car was captured. The owner of the vehicle was traced to Ferozepur, who told the police that he had sold it to a dealer in Industrial Area, Chandigarh. On getting in touch with the dealer, it was found that the vehicle was sold to two brothers in Nayagaon, who had further sold it to another person staying in Nayagaon, who sold it to Manish, a resident of Nada village in Mohali.Himashu had borrowed the vehicle from him.

A case under Section 353, 425 and 426 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sector 3 police station . The accused will be produced before a court on Friday.

