Chandigarh to get no respite from biting cold till January 23, says Met

Chandigarh recorded a severe cold day on January 18 as the maximum temperature remained 10.1 degrees below normal. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue in the coming days as well
Chandigarh continued to remain colder than Shimla for the third day in a row, on Tuesday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 03:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Residents continued to shiver as the city’s maximum temperature dipped another notch, going from Monday’s 12°C to 11°C on Tuesday. With this Chandigarh continued to remain colder than Shimla for the third day in a row.

The city also recorded a severe cold day as the maximum temperature remained 10.1 degrees below normal. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue in the coming days as well. The minimum temperature also dropped to 9.1°C on Tuesday compared to 9.5°C recorded the previous night.

Chandigarh met department director Manmohan Singh said the sky has been obscured since the last few days which is why is the days have remained cold.

“The present condition will prevail until January 20, following which, another Western disturbance is expected around January 21 and 22. We may get to see the sun only from January 23,” he said.

According to Met officials, a severe cold day is declared in the plains when the minimum temperature is below 10°C and the maximum temperature goes more than 6.5°C below normal.

In Shimla, the maximum temperature was recorded at 15.3°C on Tuesday, while in Manali, the maximum temperature stood at 14°C. In the coming days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 12 degrees while the minimum temperature will hover around 9 degrees.

