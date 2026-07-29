Chandigarh to get online tenancy portal

The Chandigarh administration is set to launch an online tenancy portal to streamline registration of rental agreements and provide digital access to services under the Chandigarh Tenancy Rules, 2026.

The Chandigarh Tenancy Rules, 2026 aim to formalise the rental housing sector and bring undocumented tenancy arrangements under a regulated framework. (HT File)

A review meeting for the portal was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav, where officials from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) demonstrated the proposed platform. The meeting was attended by additional deputy commissioner (ADC), tehsildars and other officials.

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According to officials, residents will be able to access the service through the government portal at https://serviceonline.gov.in/. The platform will facilitate online registration of tenancy agreements, generation of a unique identification number (UIN), applications related to rent revision and grievance redressal.

During the demonstration, NIC officials explained the complete workflow, including online submission, verification and issuance of digital receipts. After reviewing the portal, the DC directed officials to make it more user-friendly and ensure that residents, including landlords and tenants, can easily access the services.

The DC also directed that the portal should be made available in the local vernacular and undergo extensive testing before its public launch.

Tenancy agreements to be recorded online

The Chandigarh Tenancy Rules, 2026, framed under Section 44 of the Assam Tenancy Act, 2021, as extended to Chandigarh, aim to formalise the rental housing sector and bring undocumented tenancy arrangements under a regulated framework.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the proposed system, tenancy agreements will have to be intimated to the Tehsildar online within two months of execution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the proposed system, tenancy agreements will have to be intimated to the Tehsildar online within two months of execution. {{/usCountry}}

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Data privacy and time-bound disposal

The portal will maintain confidentiality of tenancy records, with access restricted to parties involved and authorised persons. Officials said the system would use OTP-based validation to prevent fraudulent registrations.