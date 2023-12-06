Chandigarh to host two Celebrity Cricket League matches in March

Chandigarh will host two Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) matches on March 8 and 10 at the Sector 16 Stadium.

Group A includes Bengal Tigers, Chennai Rhinos, Mumbai Heroes and Telugu Warriors. In Group B, Punjab De Sher will face Kerala Strikers, Karnataka Bulldozers and Bhojpuri Dabangs. (HT File)

Punjab De Sher will face Bengal Tigers in their third match on March 8 and the final league match will be played against Mumbai Heroes on March 10. Over 200 cine stars will compete in the tournament that will start in Sharjah on February 23 and conclude in Visakhapatnam on March 17. All eight teams have been divided into two groups.

During a press conference held on Tuesday, co-owners of the Punjab De Sher team, Navraj Hans and Puneet Singh, along with CEO Amardeep S Reen, said their team had been participating in CCL since 2016. The team will be led by Sonu Sood, while Binu Dhillon will be the vice-captain.

Punjab De Sher team: Gurpreet Ghuggi, Ninja, Babbal Rai, Gavi Chahal, Jassi Gill, Hardy Sandhu, Rahul Dev, Aparshakti Khurana, Gavi Chahal, Yuvraj Hans, Manmeet Singh, Harmeet Singh, Dev Kharour, Balraj Syal, Suyyash Rai, Sonu Sood and Binu Dhillon.