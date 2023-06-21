Chandigarh: Free installation of rooftop solar plants to begin in July

Having shortlisted two companies for free installation of rooftop solar plants, the Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) is planning to launch the work from first week of July.

In January this year, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission had allowed the installation of grid-connected rooftop solar systems in Chandigarh under the RESCO model. (HT File Photo)

The two companies, one based in Noida and another in Chandigarh, were shortlisted after opening technical bids and one of them will be finalised by June 24, said Sukhwinder Singh Abrol, project director, CREST.

He said before starting installation work, a quadripartite agreement will be signed between the consumer, UT electricity department, CREST and Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO). The residents can still apply for solar plants at www.solar.chd.gov.in.

So far, CREST has received 1,234 applications for free installation of rooftop solar plants, which will generate 8.5 MWp (mega watt peak) solar power, whereas the target is 20 MWp.

As part of the model, the selected private firm will be responsible for developing, installing, financing and operating the rooftop solar power plant for a limited build-operate-transfer (BOT) period, most likely for 15 years.

During this period, the homeowner will be entitled to electricity at a uniform rate of ₹3.23 per unit, and on the period’s completion, the plant’s ownership will be handed over to the consumer without any further charges. As the system’s expected life is nearly 25 years, the beneficiary will enjoy free solar power for nearly 10 years.

At present, domestic consumers pay ₹2.75 per unit for 0-151 units, ₹4.25 per unit for 151-400 units and ₹4.65 per unit for over 400 units.

The UT administration, in May 2016, had made the installation of rooftop solar plants mandatory in residential units measuring 500 square yards and above, and group housing societies.

However, despite the provision of a 30% subsidy (before April 2023), over six years later, only 3,125 of the total 7,200 eligible houses opted for the plants. The cost to get a 1 kWp plant installed was ₹60,000, but with subsidy, it came down to ₹42,000.

Meanwhile, several residents who did switch to solar power after footing the complete installation cost, complain that they have not received any subsidy from the administration.

Notably, the Union Ministry of new and renewable energy had enhanced the city’s solar power generation target from 69 MWp to be achieved by 2022 to 75 MWp to be met by August 15, 2023.

UT has, so far, achieved a generation of around 55MWp and aims to meet the final target by August with the installation of rooftop solar plants for domestic consumers.

