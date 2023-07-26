Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shuttle bus service in cities, major towns soon: Punjab CM Mann

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 26, 2023 12:41 AM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant on Tuesday said that the state government will soon launch shuttle bus service in big cities of the state, starting with Mohali

Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant on Tuesday said that the state government will soon launch shuttle bus service in big cities of the state, starting with Mohali (SAS Nagar).

Chief minister Bhagwant on Tuesday said that the state government will soon launch shuttle bus service in big cities of the state, starting with Mohali .

Chairing a meeting here, Mann said these shuttle bus services will provide excellent means of public transport to people. “As a pilot project, the bus service will be introduced from Mohali. It will be later replicated in other big towns and cities of the state,” he added.

The CM envisioned that these modes of public transport will also go a long way in solving the problem of traffic congestion in these cities. “Apart from solving the problem of traffic, the shuttle service will also help in reducing the environmental pollution with less consumption of fuel,” he said, asking officials to complete the modalities for its launch at the earliest.

Mann said he will personally review the project for its execution in a prompt and time bound manner.

Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and additional chief secretary to CM A Venuprasad were among those present.

