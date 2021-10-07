Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh toilet scam: Non-bailable warrants issued against two accused
chandigarh news

Chandigarh toilet scam: Non-bailable warrants issued against two accused

Updated on Oct 07, 2021 04:18 AM IST
Warrants have been issued against two of the prime accused — Jimmy Subawalla, director of Selvel Media Services, and Bishwadeep Dutta, general manager of the company — after they failed to appear before a special CBI court on Wednesday. (Image for representational purpose)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI’s) special court on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants against two accused in the infamous toilet scam pertaining to the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) wherein the exchequer had incurred losses worth 13.66 crore.

Warrants have been issued against two of the prime accused — Jimmy Subawalla, director of Selvel Media Services, and Bishwadeep Dutta, general manager of the company — after they failed to appear before the court on Wednesday. The case is now listed for October 11.

The court had allowed the application filed on the behalf of Mysa Ganesh, director, outdoor communication, Selvel Media Services, seeking exemption from appearance.

The court is yet to frame charges against Subawalla, Dutta, Ganesh and Ramesh Chander Diwan, former superintending engineer, who is also among the key accused.

In the chargesheet submitted by the CBI on October 1, 2016, all accused were booked under sections 13 (2) read with 13 (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The toilet scam pertains to the operation and maintenance of 86 public toilets between 2006 and 2014.

No need of prosecution sanction of retired officer: CBI

CBI had filed a reply to the application moved by Ramesh Chander Diwan, former superintending engineer, seeking discharge from the charges on grounds that prosecution sanction was not taken by competent authority. In its reply, CBI said that in case of a retired officer, the prosecution sanction is not required.

