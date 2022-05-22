Chandigarh | Tomato rates double in a week, other vegetables get cheaper

While the supply of most local-grown produce has increased in city’s mandis owing to sunny weather conditions, that of tomatoes has been hit, leading to an almost two-fold rise in just a week.

While at the beginning of April, tomatoes cost ₹30/kg and remained consistent till about May 14, the rates have now shot up to ₹50/kg.

Punjab Mandi Board supervisor at the Sector 43 apni mandi, Satbir Singh said, “Tomatoes are one of the crops that get easily damaged when the temperatures go up. This time, local farmers too had not planted tomatoes like before, and those who did were left disappointed due to low yield. Tomatoes from Himachal Pradesh are being brought to the city, which is why price is on the higher side.”

Singh added that if the heat subsides, there is hope of the produce improving and rates coming down.

Meanwhile, the dry weather conditions have proved beneficial to other vegetables and brought down the rates. Bitter gourd and bottle gourd -- both grow well in dry conditions – have seen a price dip of ₹10.

The price of green chilli, which had remained volatile earlier, has also come down.

Lemon gets cheaper

The price of lemon, which had soared to ₹250 per kg in April, has now come down to ₹150 per kg. Satbir Singh added that earlier, the supply had dipped but now it has improved which is why price has come down. The demand for lemon continues to stay high during summers as people turn to lemonade to beat the heat. Outside the mandi, lemon which was earlier being sold for ₹80 for 250 grams is now being sold for ₹40 per 250 grams.