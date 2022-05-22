Chandigarh | Tomato rates double in a week, other vegetables get cheaper
While the supply of most local-grown produce has increased in city’s mandis owing to sunny weather conditions, that of tomatoes has been hit, leading to an almost two-fold rise in just a week.
While at the beginning of April, tomatoes cost ₹30/kg and remained consistent till about May 14, the rates have now shot up to ₹50/kg.
Punjab Mandi Board supervisor at the Sector 43 apni mandi, Satbir Singh said, “Tomatoes are one of the crops that get easily damaged when the temperatures go up. This time, local farmers too had not planted tomatoes like before, and those who did were left disappointed due to low yield. Tomatoes from Himachal Pradesh are being brought to the city, which is why price is on the higher side.”
Singh added that if the heat subsides, there is hope of the produce improving and rates coming down.
Meanwhile, the dry weather conditions have proved beneficial to other vegetables and brought down the rates. Bitter gourd and bottle gourd -- both grow well in dry conditions – have seen a price dip of ₹10.
The price of green chilli, which had remained volatile earlier, has also come down.
Lemon gets cheaper
The price of lemon, which had soared to ₹250 per kg in April, has now come down to ₹150 per kg. Satbir Singh added that earlier, the supply had dipped but now it has improved which is why price has come down. The demand for lemon continues to stay high during summers as people turn to lemonade to beat the heat. Outside the mandi, lemon which was earlier being sold for ₹80 for 250 grams is now being sold for ₹40 per 250 grams.
Show-cause notices issued to 55 private schools in Patiala
The district administration issued show-cause notices to 55 private schools in Patiala for allegedly violating the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act on Saturday. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahni said a team comprising government school principals and headmasters had inspected the private schools. “The schools were also inspected by the district education officer, after which show-cause notices were issued to 55 schools for violating the state government's fee regulations.”
After 22 year, Chandigarh Sector 33 health centre’s SMO finally shifted
The UT health secretary Yashpal Garg on Saturday inspected three health and wellness centres (HWCs), at Sectors 11, 23 and 33 and found that some of the health care staff were either absent or were violating duties. The secretary also discovered that the HCW in-charge SMO Dr Renu Aggarwal had been working at the same centre for the last 22 years, even though she was promoted from medical officer to SMO.
Chandigarh | Cloud cover likely on Sunday, rain gods may smile on city on Monday
The city experienced a temperature dip owing to cloudy weather conditions on Saturday, while Met officials said that similar conditions will continue to prevail on Sunday as well. Because of the cloudy weather, maximum temperature went down from 42.9C on Friday to 39.5C on Saturday, 1.4C above normal. Minimum temperature went down from 28.2C on Friday to 27.9C on Saturday, 4.6C above normal.
Punjab and Haryana HC upholds man’s seven-year jail term for allowing daughter to be sexually abused
The Punjab and Haryana high court upheld the seven-year jail term awarded to a Jalandhar-based man convicted of allowing his daughter to be sexually abused for ₹ 100. The case was reported in 2017 and a trial court had convicted the accused in 2019. While appealing against the trial court's order, the accused had claimed that the allegations had been levelled against him due to a matrimonial dispute with his wife.
Forum of retired V-Cs and directors meets in Chandigarh to discuss region’s development
Retired vice-chancellors and directors of public universities and medical institutions settled in the tricity on Friday held a meeting of their newly-constituted think tank, 'Forum of retired vice-chancellors and directors', on the development of the north-western India. The forum added that public institutions, particularly in education, agriculture and health, have played a pivotal role in economic and social development and suggested greater state patronage by allocating handsome funds on priority.
