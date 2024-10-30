Chandigarh: Tractor claims street vendor’s life in Dhanas

A rashly driven tractor left a 52-year-old street vendor dead in Dhanas on Sunday evening. The victim, Raj Kumar Sahani, was a resident of Sarangpur, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The victim, Raj Kumar Sahani, was a resident of Sarangpur, Chandigarh.

His brother-in-law Satrohan Sahani, a resident of Dhanas, told police that he and Raj were on their way with their carts, when a tractor, bearing registration number HR-30G-3472, hit them near Milk Colony light point in Dhanas.

They were rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. But Raj succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The tractor driver, Saral Yadav, a resident of Mohali, was subsequently arrested. He was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sarangpur police station, and later released on bail. Further investigation is in progress.

Police also arrested a 61-year-old car driver who had fled after hitting a motorcyclist near the Sector 35/36 small chowk on October 23.

The accused was identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Sector 37-B.

As per the complaint by the victim, Raj Kumar of Dadumajra Colony, a car had sped away after hitting his motorcycle. He had suffered injuries in the mishap and was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. Following a probe, police arrested the accused driver.