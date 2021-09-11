Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Chandigarh trader body calls on new DGP, discusses thefts, snatching

The DGP assured CBM officials that regular meetings will be held and that the beat system and night patrolling would be strengthened
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:37 AM IST
President of Chandigarh trader body told the DGP the beat staff should be strengthened and the police should post more cops in markets in the evening to avoid any untoward incident. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) on Friday called on the newly-appointed UT director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan to discuss the rising cases of thefts and snatching in the city.

CBM president Charanjiv Singh said, “The beat staff should be strengthened and the police should post more cops in markets in the evening to avoid any untoward incident.”

General secretary Kamaljit Singh Panchhi requested the DGP to issue specific instructions to all deputy superintendents of police and station house officers to remain available in their offices from 12pm to 1pm to attend to public grievances.

Patron Anil Vohra discussed the beggar issue in the markets and at the light-points of the city, and asked the police to help relocate them.

Vice-president Rajan Mahajan said that regular meetings should be held among the SHOs and the market associations to improve law and order situation in the city.

The DGP assured the CBM officials that regular meetings will be held and that the beat system and night patrolling would be strengthened.

