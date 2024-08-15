 Chandigarh trader fined ₹5K for selling faulty appliance - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh trader fined 5K for selling faulty appliance

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 15, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Suresh Kumar of Sector 7, Panchkula argued that the appliance, as per instruction manual-cum-warranty card, was having a warranty of two years

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Panchkula, has imposed a fine of 5,000 on a seller for “selling of non-merchantable product”.

The district consumer commission has directed the seller to deposit punitive damages amounting to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000. (iStock)
The district consumer commission has directed the seller to deposit punitive damages amounting to 5,000. (iStock)

In his complaint, Suresh Kumar, 56, of Sector 7, Panchkula, said he had purchased a sandwich maker/contact grill from Aggarwal Agencies, Industrial Area Phase-2,Chandigarh, for 3,000 on December 18, 2020. He added that the thermostat of the sandwich maker became defective within a period of one month from its purchase. He argued that the appliance, as per instruction manual-cum-warranty card, was having a warranty of two years.

Kumar said A2B Services, Ram Darbar Colony, Chandigarh, had wrongly charged a sum of 669 from him in February 2021 for the replacement of the thermostat of the appliance.

The district consumer commission has directed the seller to deposit punitive damages amounting to 5,000 in the account of Poor Patient Welfare Fund through Post Graduate Institute of Medical Research and Education (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The commission also directed A2B services to pay a sum of 669 to the complainant, along with 9% interest, from February 2021 till realisation, on account of mental agony and harassment and an additional 5,000 as litigations charges.

The district consumer commission, Panchkula ruled, “The seller, Aggarwal Agencies, Industrial Area Phase-2, Chandigarh, is burdened with the punitive damages amounting to 5,000, for selling of non merchantable product.”

“Since the defects in the sandwich maker in question had occurred during the warranty period i.e. within a period of 45 days approximately from its purchase, so, the charging of sum of 669 by the A2B services from the complainant qua the repairs, was not valid and justified,” ruled the commission.

Follow Us On