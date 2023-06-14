Chandigarh traders take up issues with finance secretary

A delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) met UT finance secretary Vijay N Jade on Tuesday and shared various concerns.

The Chandigarh finance secretary assured the traders to finalise the issues after consultation with the chief architect and deputy commissioner. (HT File)

CBM president Charanjiv Singh said among various issues, permission for rectification of old VAT assessment cases was sought.

He said cases prior to 2015-16 were not being rectified at department level and assessees had to deposit 25% fee while filing appeal with DETC. Two huge demands for ₹82 lakh and ₹97 lakh were shown to the secretary.

Request was also made to implement a one-time settlement scheme for outstanding dues to dispose of old VAT assessment cases on Punjab pattern.

Singh added, “Request was made for provision for signboards for upper floors in sector markets that are visible to the public, as owners got these floors converted after paying huge charges in some sectors. Such provision is already there in some sectors.”

It was also sought to initiate the process to build a Warehousing Complex in Industrial Area, Phase 3, as provided under the Chandigarh Master Plan and to give final approval to increase the heights of booths from 7.5 feet to 11 feet in the Sector 23 Market as practised in other sectors.

The finance secretary assured the traders to finalise the issues after consultation with the chief architect and deputy commissioner.