Chandigarh Traffic Police demarcate lane for commercial vehicles at Jan Marg

The Chandigarh Traffic Police have reintroduced lane driving for commercial vehicles on Jan Marg – from the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium till the Punjab and Haryana high court.

A lane has been demarcated with a yellow strip on the extreme left, to be used by vehicles with yellow number plates, including taxis, autos, trucks and buses.

Private vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, will move in the remaining two lanes on the right. Since July 15, a traffic police team has been deployed on the spot with loudspeakers to ensure motorists adapt to the new lanes.

For now, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Traffic Administration) Palak Goel said, there will be only an awareness drive and no challans.

Recently, there have been a string of fatal accidents in the city involving commercial vehicles like trucks and autos.

“Commercial vehicles often move in a rash and negligent manner, changing lanes very often. Lane driving will keep their pace in check,” said Manisha Choudhary, senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic).

Residents respond positively

Appreciating the move, president of Chandigarh Traders Association, Sector 17, Kamaljit Singh Panchhi said, “The road is wide enough to try this and will aid movement of emergency vehicles as well.”

Advocate Kuljinder Sra, who uses this road often to reach the high court, said tourists must also be made aware of this initiative and it must be ensured that residents don’t face harassment because of it.

“Similar steps have been taken the world over. It will help the traffic move more smoothly here,” said Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, local area councillor.

Also hailing the initiative, Kamaljeet Singh Soi, member of National Road Safety Council, said, “Although segregation is usually done between slower and faster vehicles, drivers of commercial vehicles have a different mentality compared to those of other vehicles. It is likely to reduce the number of accidents on this road.”