Chandigarh transport buses to run at full occupancy

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses will now be allowed to run at full seating capacity.

The UT transport department has also decided to scale up CTU operations in a phased manner as per the requirement of public in view of route receipt, said an official.

The restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in CTU buses were imposed last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure social distancing norms.

In a notification issued on Monday, the department said, “It has been noticed that the transport departments of adjoining states of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh had running operations with no restrictions on seating capacity on interstate as well as intrastate routes. Due to cap on seating capacity, especially in long-route buses, CTU was incurring heavy financial losses.”

Consequently, the department decided that interstate and intrastate buses will be allowed to operate at full seating capacity by following preventive measures such as wearing of masks, maintenance of social distancing, thermal scanning and sanitisation of buses.

On the intracity or local routes, the fare to be charged will be as per the notification issued on January 15, 2020, instead of flat rates being charged as on date.