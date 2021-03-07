Chandigarh tribunal awards 83L to kin of banker killed in mishap

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded a compensation of ₹82.97 lakh to a city family in a 2017 accident case in which a banker had lost his life.

The claim petition was filed by Anu Bala, the widow of the 40-year-old victim, Sushil Kumar; his 19-year-old daughter Aanchal; and 10-year-old son Anshul of Sector 19D.

The petition was filed on March 5, 2018, against Pankaj Kumar of Kangra, who was driving the vehicle; Sumit Mehta of Delhi, who owned the car, and insurer TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited, Chandigarh.

It was mentioned in the petition that on December 11, 2017, Kumar, who was posted as assistant manager with Oriental Bank of Commerce in Palampur, Kangra, was returning to his house in Mashrer village.

Family had sought ₹2 crore

“He was driving his motorcycle at a moderate speed. However at about 7pm, when he reached near Bhadwal village, one Maruti SX4, which was being driven in rash and negligent manner,came from the opposite side. It hit Sushil’s motorcycle who later succumbed to injuries,” the petition mentioned.

Stating that Kumar was earning ₹70,000 per month, the family sought a grant of ₹2 crore as compensation.

None appeared on behalf of the owner and the driver of the car, and they were “proceeded against ex parte”. The insurer stated in its reply that the amount claimed was highly exaggerated. “The driver was not holding a valid driving licence. The claimant has filed a false claim petition,” it pleaded.

After hearing the arguments, judge Sajiv Joshi, MACT, awarded a compensation of ₹82.97 lakh to the family. While 50% of the amount is for the widow, 25% each are for the two children.

“In view of the findings on the above issues, the claim petition is partly allowed with cost and the three respondents are jointly and severally directed to pay the compensation amounting to ₹82,97,659 along with 6% interest per annum from the date of filing of the petition,” the order read.