Five more test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

Five more people tested positive for Covid in the tricity on Friday, a dip from 13 cases on Thursday. Of the total, Mohali reported three fresh infections while two Covid cases surfaced in Chandigarh. Panchkula, however, didn’t report any fresh Covid infection on the day.

After a steady decline of cases last month, Mohali is witnessing an uptick in the cases since November 1. However, no Covid fatality was recorded in the tricity on the day.

In Mohali, all the three cases surfaced from Kharar. In Chandigarh, one Covid case each was reported from Sector 10 and Dhanas.

Tricity’s active Covid cases tally stands at 81 with 49 patients still being infected in Mohali, followed by 23 in Chandigarh and only nine in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,378 positive Covid cases, of which 64,535 have been cured and 820 have died. In Mohali, total Covid cases recorded till date are 68,874. Among these, 67,755 patients have recovered and 1,070 have died. Panchkula’s Covid caseload of 30,783, includes 30, 395 recoveries and 378 casualties.

