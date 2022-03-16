Chandigarh tricity area logs 10 Covid cases in 24 hours

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vaccinations for 12 to 14 age in Chandigarh start today. (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 16, 2022 02:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Ten persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday while no virus-related fatality was reported from here for the 13th consecutive day.

Chandigarh logged five cases while Panchkula had four and Mohali reported one.

The tricity’s active cases also dropped further to 104. As of now, 50 people are recovering in Chandigarh, 25 in Mohali and 29 in Panchkula.

The daily positivity rate was 0.09% in Mohali, followed by 0.6% in Panchkula and 0.4% in Chandigarh.

