Chandigarh tricity area logs 288 new Covid infections
As many as 288 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Saturday, a slight jump from Friday’s count of 278. Chandigarh logged 135 new infections whereas 90 people were found infected in Mohali and 63 in Panchkula.
With the jump in cases, tricity’s active cases tally also increased from 1,561 to 1,650 in just 24 hours. The number of active patients in Chandigarh is 674, followed by 632 in Mohali and 344 in Panchkula. On Saturday, Panchkula had the highest daily positivity rate at 10%, while 9.5% each was recorded in Chandigarh and Mohali.
Chandigarh court holds masseur guilty of British woman’s rape
A local court in Chandigarh convicted a former employee of a five-star hotel for raping a 56-year-old British woman. The crime took place on December 20, 2018, at a hotel in IT Park. The convict, Farhanuz Zama, 31, a resident of Bijnor, Uttar Pardesh, worked as a masseur. Special judge, Swati Sehgal, fast track court, Chandigarh, held him guilty on Friday and is likely to pronounce the quantum of sentence on July 25.
Chandigarh cop inspector to face trial for contempt of court, summoned on August 3
The chief judicial magistrate (CJM) has summoned inspector Amanjot Singh, posted with the operation cell of Chandigarh Police, Sector-26, to face trial for contempt of court. CJM Aman Inder Singh, in an order dated July 21, summoned the inspector on August 3, to face the trial while dispensing with recorded preliminary evidence as the complaint is filed by judicial magistrate, Bharat, in “capacity of public servant”.
Punjab CM’s security staff fined for littering in VIP area
A paramilitary force head deployed at the Punjab chief minister's residential complex in Sector-2 was challaned on Saturday morning for littering in the posh locality which also houses the CM of Haryana. The challan of Rs 10,000 was issued against Central Reserve Police Force deputy superintendent of police Harjinder Singh. The development invited immediate reaction from local Bharatiya Janata Party councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu. The Punjab CM lives in House Number 45.
Ludhiana: Campaign launched to ensure potable water at govt schools
The Ludhiana administration on Saturday launched a special campaign to ensure clean water tanks at government schools in the district. On the directions of deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, a three-member team comprising district education officer Jaswinder Kaur, epidemiologist Dr Ramanpreet Kaur and executive engineer (water supply and sanitation) Mandeep Singh have been constituted to ensure regular sampling of drinking water at government schools.
Ludhiana: No Covid death logged for 4th straight day
Ludhiana district logged 62 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday. The tally of Covid cases in the district has now reached 1,11,985, of which 1,08,697 patients have recovered and 2,999 succumbed to the virus. There were 289 active cases in the district on Saturday, of which 275 were under home isolation and the rest were admitted to different hospitals.
