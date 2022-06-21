Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh tricity area logs 99 more Covid cases

The infected persons in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 4, 8, 14, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 31, 32, 35, 36, 37, 39, 41, 43, 45, 46, 49, 50, 52, 56, Bapu Dham, Behlana, Burail Dadu Majra, Dhanas, hallo Majra, Kishangarh, Maloya, Manimajra and Mauli Jagran.
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 02:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Tricity recorded 99 Covid cases on Monday, of which 45 came from Chandigarh. No virus-related fatality was recorded on the day.

Panchkula logged 34 cases while Mohali reported 20 fresh cases.

The infected persons in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 4, 8, 14, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 31, 32, 35, 36, 37, 39, 41, 43, 45, 46, 49, 50, 52, 56, Bapu Dham, Behlana, Burail Dadu Majra, Dhanas, hallo Majra, Kishangarh, Maloya, Manimajra and Mauli Jagran. In the last 24 hours, 675 people were tested in the city of which 45 people were tested positive, showing a positivity rate of 6.67%. The active cases count reached 342. So far, 93,102 people in Chandigarh have tested positive for Covid-19, of which 1,165 died and 91,595 have recovered.

In Mohali, the tally stands at 96,390, of which 1,150 have died and 95,027 have recovered.

In Panchkula, the 44,685 have been infected to date, of which 414 have died and 44,118 have recovered. Panchkula’s positivity rate climbed to 48% as 38 out of the 70 people tested positive.

