Chandigarh tricity area records 10 new Covid infections, no deaths

The daily count of Covid-19 infections in the tricity dropped to 10 on Wednesday, against 18 cases on Tuesday. However, no death was reported for the eleventh consecutive day here.

On Wednesday, as many as five cases were reported from Chandigarh, while Mohali had three and Panchkula two.

The infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 7, 11, 44, 55 and Mauli Jagran whereas of the three cases in Mohali, one each was from Mohali city, Kharar and Dhakoli.

The active cases in the tricity increased to 91 with Mohali having the highest patient load at 46. Chandigarh, at present has 35 active cases, followed by 10 in Panchkula.

So far, 68,505 people in Mohali have tested positive, of which 67,402 have successfully recovered while 1,057 succumbed.

In Chandigarh, 61,151 out of the 61,997 patients recovered while 811 died. Of the 30,656 infections in Panchkula, 30,270 have recovered and 376 have lost their lives.