Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity area records 11 more Covid cases, no casualty
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity area records 11 more Covid cases, no casualty

There are 112 active Covid cases in the tricity area, of which 58 are in Mohali, 44 in Chandigarh and 10 in Panchkula; no casualties were reported for the 14th day
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Mohali, with seven fresh Covid cases, reported the highest number of new infections; while Chandigarh and Panchkula added two infections each to their tally. (Representative Image/HT File)

Eleven more coronavirus cases were reported in the Chandigarh tricity area on Saturday, while no casualty was reported for the 14th consecutive day.

Mohali, with seven fresh Covid cases, reported the highest number of new infections ; while Chandigarh and Panchkula added two infections each to their tally.

There are 112 active cases in the tricity area, of which 58 are in Mohali, 44 in Chandigarh and 10 in Panchkula.

Of the seven cases in Mohali, five were reported from the city and one each from Kharar and Dera Bassi. Residents of Sector 23 and 46 tested positive in Chandigarh and residents of Kalka and Sector-11 tested positive in Panchkula.

So far, 68,528 people have tested positive in Mohali, of which 67,413 have recovered and 1,057 have succumbed .

In Chandigarh, 61,173 of 62,028 Covid patients have recovered and 811 have been claimed by the virus. Of the 30,658 people who have contracted the infection in Panchkula so far, 30,272 people have recovered and 376 have lost their lives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP