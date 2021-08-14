Chandigarh tricity area records 11 more Covid cases, no casualty

Eleven more coronavirus cases were reported in the Chandigarh tricity area on Saturday, while no casualty was reported for the 14th consecutive day.

Mohali, with seven fresh Covid cases, reported the highest number of new infections ; while Chandigarh and Panchkula added two infections each to their tally.

There are 112 active cases in the tricity area, of which 58 are in Mohali, 44 in Chandigarh and 10 in Panchkula.

Of the seven cases in Mohali, five were reported from the city and one each from Kharar and Dera Bassi. Residents of Sector 23 and 46 tested positive in Chandigarh and residents of Kalka and Sector-11 tested positive in Panchkula.

So far, 68,528 people have tested positive in Mohali, of which 67,413 have recovered and 1,057 have succumbed .

In Chandigarh, 61,173 of 62,028 Covid patients have recovered and 811 have been claimed by the virus. Of the 30,658 people who have contracted the infection in Panchkula so far, 30,272 people have recovered and 376 have lost their lives.