Chandigarh tricity area reports lowly 20 Covid cases in December 2022

Amid concerns of rising Covid-19 cases and fatalities in China and other countries due to new variants and resultant possibility of a surge in India as well, tricity reported only 20 fresh infections in the month of December — marking a significant 80% dip from November’s 95 cases.

Despite positive signs including December’s tally being the lowest monthly count since the pandemic’s second wave in May 2021 as well as it marking the third consecutive month with zero covid-related deaths in tricity, health experts have cautioned residents against letting the guard down as the spread of new variants can result in a surge.

After the third wave of pandemic in January this year, the uptick in cases began in June — when tricity recorded 2,981 cases and five deaths. In July, the cases rose to 6,564 and deaths to 13 and remained high at 5,365 and 22 respectively in August. The figure dropped to 817 in September and 258 in October, before it plunged into double digits at 95 in November. No deaths were reported in the three-month period.

Come December, Chandigarh contributed 13 cases to the lowly figure of 20. Five and two cases were reported from Mohali and Panchkula respectively.

Follow covid appropriate behaviour: Health experts

Health experts said since no restrictions were imposed during the Christmas and New Year festivities, the next 15 days are crucial for detecting a spike in daily cases.

PGIMER’s professor of epidemiology Dr PVM Lakshmi said, “The new variants of Coronavirus will keep on emerging but people must follow covid-appropriate behaviour so that it cannot get spread. The new variant, BF.7, which is said to be responsible for the present surge in China, has already been reported in India but no major surge has been reported in the country”.

“We must increase the surveillance and check variants of each positive case coming in tricity so as to keep a tab on the variant of the virus behind the cases. Also, people must get themselves tested if they have flu-like symptoms and should wear masks to avoid transmission”, she added.

Admn staying vigilant

Chandigarh health services director Dr Suman Singh, meanwhile, said, “People must not get complacent and should follow appropriate behaviour as virus is still lethal for unvaccinated, aged and co-morbid people. People must get their pending vaccines, which are available in GMSH-16 and without prior appointments”.

Echoing the sentiment, Mohali senior medical officer (SMO) Dr HS Cheema, said while no new cases have been reported in a while, they are prepared to tackle a sudden surge.

“We have a separate ward of 120 beds for Covid infected patients. Moreover we have five beds with Ventilators in the ICU for such patients. Those who have got the booster dose don’t need to worry much but still have to take precautions. Those who want to get the booster dose (third dose) can visit Phase-6 civil hospital,” the SMO said.

