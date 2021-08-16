Chandigarh tricity: Covid cases climb for second week in row

Even as the tricity had a breather on Monday with just five new Covid-19 cases, the trend in the past two weeks has raised concerns across the three health departments.

The number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise for the second consecutive week after showing a constant decline since the second wave peak in May.

As many as 86 people tested positive in the tricity in the week ending August 15 (Sunday), as compared to 65 in the previous week. Earlier, the weekly cases had dropped to 50 (July 26-August 1). Medical experts believe the uptick is due to the apathy and complacency on the part of locals, who have stopped following Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially wearing of face masks.

Even though cases in Chandigarh and Panchkula are fairly consistent, there has been a significant rise in Mohali. In August, so far, 82 cases have been reported in Mohali, followed by 57 in Chandigarh and 21 in Panchkula.

Meanwhile, no death owing to the virus has been reported this month, and even daily positivity rate has mostly remained below 1% across the three jurisdictions. It was on July 31 when the tricity had last reported a death.

A breather on Monday

The tricity’s daily tally dropped to a single digit, after a week, on Monday. As compared to 10 cases on Sunday, only five were reported, with two each in Chandigarh and Panchkula and one in Mohali.

The active caseload, which had crossed the 100 mark on August 13, stood at 111, with 55 cases in Mohali, 43 in Chandigarh and 13 in Panchkula.

So far, 68,537 people in Mohali have tested positive, of whom 67,425 have successfully beaten the virus and 1,057 have died. In Chandigarh, 61,177 out of the 62,031 patients have recovered and 811 have died. Of the 30,661 patients in Panchkula so far, 30,272 have recovered and 376 have lost their lives.

‘Keep following protocol’

Even though experts say it is too early to declare the third wave, they advised people to keep following the Covid-19 safety protocol.

“In Chandigarh, we have not seen a significant rise in cases yet, as most people are already vaccinated. However, we have learnt that people have stopped wearing face masks, especially in restaurants and public places. This attitude is an invitation to the third wave,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health services, Chandigarh.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said: “Since cases have started increasing in the district again, we have stepped up daily testing and contact tracing. People must get vaccinated at the earliest and follow the safety protocol to avert another peak.”