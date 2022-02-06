Chandigarh tricity logs 361 Covid cases, lowest in a month, but 5 more die

The tricity recorded its lowest daily tally since January 4 with 361 cases on Saturday. But on the flip side, it lost five more residents to the contagion.

While the cases have been receding steadily since hitting the peak of 3,907 on January 16, there has been no respite from the virus’ deadly blow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as two people each died in Chandigarh and Mohali on Saturday, and Panchkula, too, logged another casualty.

The virus has claimed 28 lives in the tricity in February so far, compared to two in the first five days of January. In all, 113 deaths were recorded in the tricity last month.

On Saturday, a 95-year-old man from Sector 7, who was fully vaccinated, died at PGIMER after also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and subdural haemorrhage.

The second patient, a 62-year-old man, who lived in Manimajra, died at GMCH, Sector 32. Being treated for renal disease, he not vaccinated against the virus.

In Mohali district, the latest victims were a 63-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, both residents of Mohali city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Panchkula’s only fatality was a 93-year-old man from Sector 12. He was not vaccinated and was under treatment for a hip fracture.

In terms of fresh infections, Mohali recorded the maximum cases on Saturday with 138 people testing positive, followed by 129 in Chandigarh and 94 in Panchkula.

All three jurisdictions recorded the lowest single-day tally since January 4, when Mohali had reported 129 cases, Chandigarh 128 and Panchkula 94.

With this, tricity’s active caseload decreased from 5,141 to 4,485 since Friday.

Currently, Mohali has 1,981 positive patients, Chandigarh 1,907 and Panchkula 597.

The daily positivity rate also dipped across the tricity. Only 3% people were found positive in Chandigarh out of the 4,196 tested. In Mohali, the positivity rate dipped to 8%, while it stayed at 11% in Panchkula, similar to the day before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}