Chandigarh tricity logs 76 Covid cases, a first in 16 weeks

The cases reported from Chandigarh are spread across Sectors 8, 9, 13, 15, 20, 22, 25, 32, 35, 37, 38, 38 (West), 46, 52 and 56, Burail, Dhanas, Faidan, Kaibwala, Khajeri, Maloya, Mauli Jagran and Raipur Khurd.
Published on Jun 11, 2022 02:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases continued to spike for the fourth consecutive day, touching 76 on Friday, a 58% jump from 48 cases the day before.

As many as 35 people tested positive in Chandigarh, 22 in Mohali and 19 in Panchkula, leading to a total of 76, highest since 80 cases on February 18.

Even Chandigarh had not logged 35 cases since it last reported 43 cases on February 20, 110 days ago.

Mohali’s 22 cases were highest since 24 on February 22, when Panchkula had also last recorded 19 infections, as seen on Friday.

The cases reported from Chandigarh are spread across Sectors 8, 9, 13, 15, 20, 22, 25, 32, 35, 37, 38, 38 (West), 46, 52 and 56, Burail, Dhanas, Faidan, Kaibwala, Khajeri, Maloya, Mauli Jagran and Raipur Khurd.

In Mohali, 12 cases were reported from Mohali city, six from Kharar and four from Dera Bassi.

The latest infections pushed tricity’s active caseload from 234 to 276 in the past 24 hours.

As many as 152 people are still recovering in Chandigarh, 77 in Mohali and 47 in Panchkula.

