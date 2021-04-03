Chandigarh tricity logs 889 Covid cases, highest since outbreak

The tricity recorded 889 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the highest since the outbreak in March last year.

During the first wave, the peak was recorded at 865 on September 13. This figure was breached for the first time on Friday, as Mohali district logged 419 cases, followed by 287 in Chandigarh and 183 in Panchkula.

Mohali continues to report bulk of the cases, which took its total to 27,521. With four patients succumbing, the district’s death toll has reached 440.

While the number of active cases has climbed to 3,414, the number of those recovered stands at 23,667 (86%) after 298 patients were discharged on Friday.

“While we continue to make critical progress, its important that we don’t panic, and follow Covid appropriate behaviour and government guidelines to fight this pandemic in the best possible way,” said Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, adding that the district has seen a decline in positivity rate from 21.42% last week to 20.02% this week.

Despite having the most number of active cases in the state, the district has been maintaining one of the lowest case fatality ratio, he said. “The district is gradually ramping up testing capacity through concerted efforts. As many as 1,700 tests per million are being conducted in comparison to 1,086 in Punjab and 747 in India,” said the DC.

Meanwhile, 2,223 people were administered vaccine against Covid-19 on Friday, including 798 in the 45-59 age group. Subdivisional magistrate Jagdeep Sehgal said two static and mobile teams each were also deployed for vaccinating government employees and industrial labour.

Active cases breach 3K mark in UT, 1K in P’kula

In Chandigarh, the number of active cases went past 3,000 for the first time since September 17.

As many as 27,543 people have tested positive so far, of whom 24,064 (87%) have recovered, 381 have died and 3,098 are still undergoing treatment. Among those dead is a 58-year-old man from Khuda Alisher who breathed his last at the PGIMER on Friday.

As many as 2,938 people were administered the vaccine. Of them, 1,663 were aged between 45 and 59 while 745 were senior citizens.

Panchkula reported 183 new cases, the highest this year, which took the total to 13,371. The number of active cases has climbed to 1,038 while the number of recovered patients stands at 12,179 (91%). Of 3,158 people vaccinated on Friday, 1,674 were in the age group of 45-59.