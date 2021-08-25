Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity: New Covid cases in single digit for 3rd day
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity: New Covid cases in single digit for 3rd day

On Tuesday, only five new Covid cases were reported in tricity, with two each in Mohali (Mohali city and Kharar) and Panchkula (Sectors 9 and 17) and just one in Chandigarh (Sector 31)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The active caseload has dropped to 91 in tricity, with 44 Covid patients in Mohali, 35 in Chandigarh and 12 in Panchkula.

After a spike over two weeks, the daily Covid-19 cases have started dropping in the tricity again and have remained in single digit in the past three days.

On Tuesday, only five new cases were reported, with two each in Mohali (Mohali city and Kharar) and Panchkula (Sectors 9 and 17) and just one in Chandigarh (Sector 31). Meanwhile, no death was recorded.

In August so far, 240 people have tested positive in the tricity while a death each has been reported across the three jurisdictions.

The active caseload has dropped to 91, with 44 patients in Mohali, 35 in Chandigarh and 12 in Panchkula. The daily positivity rate remained below 1%.

So far, 65,069 people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus of whom 64,222 have successfully recovered while 812 have succumbed to the disease. Of the 68,572 patients in Mohali, 67,470 have been cured while 1058 have died. Panchkula’s total case tally stands at 30,673, of which 30284 have been cured and discharged and 377 have died.

