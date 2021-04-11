Chandigarh tricity records 1,000+ cases for third day

The tricity continued to report 1,000+ Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day, with 1,151 people testing positive on Saturday.

A day after an all-time high of 1,280 cases was recorded in the tricity, Mohali reported 536 cases, followed by 398 in Chandigarh and 217 in Panchkula.

The number of active cases went past 5,000 in Mohali district, while four people died and 166 were discharged on Saturday. As many as 31,140 people have tested positive so far, of whom 25,658 have recovered, 473 have died and 5,009 are undergoing treatment.

Mohali city continued to report bulk of the cases with 266 on Saturday, followed by 98 in Dhakoli and 86 in Kharar.

In Chandigarh, three patents succumbed, taking the death toll to 396. They have been identified as a 73-year-old woman from Sector 49 and two men, aged 79 and 50, from Sector 48 and 23, respectively.

Of 30,341 people tested positive so far, 26,680 have recovered, including 343 discharged on Saturday. As many as 3,265 cases remain active, highest since the outbreak.

In Panchkula district, 161 of the 217 fresh cases surfaced in the urban pockets. The total has climbed to 14,737 of which 1,385 cases are active. While 13,194 patients have been cured, 158 have succumbed to the virus.

P’kula admn to hold vax camps at Mata Mansa Devi Temple

The Panchkula health department will organise Covid-19 vaccination camps at Mata Mansa Devi Temple during Chaitra Navaratri Mela from April 13 to 21.

The camp will be held daily from 10am to 4pm, said deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar after a meeting to review preparedness for the fair.

The DC said face masks are mandatory for devotees visiting Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Panchkula, and Kali Mata Mandir, Kalka, during the fair.

The administration has already introduced slot-wise darshan and mandatory e-tokens for devotees, which are available on www.mansadevi.org.in.

Mohali admn allows urgent activities at schools, colleges

Educational institutes in Mohali district have been allowed to conduct “urgent and timebound academic activities”, except classroom teaching, from April 12 to 30.

These orders were issued by district magistrate Girish Dayalan on Saturday. Earlier, all institutes were ordered to remain closed till April 30 in view of the pandemic surge.

The fresh order states that in case of offline examinations, not more than 15 students will be allowed to sit in one classroom. If required, the exam can be conducted in two shifts, said Dayalan.

The order clarified that heads of institutes will be responsible for compliance of Covid-19 instructions issued by various authorities. They have to ensure everyone wear masks and maintain social distance, and the campus is sanitised regularly. Any violation will invite criminal proceedings, the order said.