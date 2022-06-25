Chandigarh tricity records 190 Covid cases in new four-month high

Mounting steadily since the beginning of June, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases jumped to 190 on Friday, a 31% spike from 145 infections the day before.

The daily tally was also highest since 200 on February 12, over four months ago.

With 96 infections, up from 65 on Thursday, Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to the surge in daily tally. It had last recorded an equal number of cases on February 7.

The people found positive are located across Sectors 4, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 33, 34, 35, 38, 42, 45, 47, 49, 51, 52, 56, 61 and, 38 (West), Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Industrial Area, Kishangarh, Maloya, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, PGIMER campus and Ram Darbar, with no known cluster.

In Panchkula, the cases jumped from 39 to 55 in the past 24 hours, highest since 65 on February 9, but dipped from 41 to 39 in Mohali in the same period.

Among Mohali’s fresh cases, 17 were detected in Mohali city, 15 in Dera Bassi and seven in Kharar.

At 458, majority of the positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 243 in Mohali and 170 in Panchkula. (HT)

The fresh cases pushed tricity’s active caseload from 823 on Thursday to 871 on Friday.

Dr PVM Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology, PGIMER, said, “The sudden increase in cases is a seasonal increase and cannot be termed a wave for now, as the daily infections are lower compared to the third wave seen in January. However, new variants and complacency in following Covid-appropriate behaviour can lead to another surge. People must follow the guidelines and get tested if they notice any symptoms.”

Meanwhile, Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “Even though the cases are rising, the hospitalisation and fatality rates in Chandigarh are low. Only 12 of the 458 positive patients are hospitalised at present.”

However, she cautioned that the virus was still lethal for aged, co-morbid and unvaccinated people. Hence, people must follow all safety precautions, especially in public, and get vaccinated at the earliest.