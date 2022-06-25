Chandigarh tricity records 190 Covid cases in new four-month high
Mounting steadily since the beginning of June, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases jumped to 190 on Friday, a 31% spike from 145 infections the day before.
The daily tally was also highest since 200 on February 12, over four months ago.
With 96 infections, up from 65 on Thursday, Chandigarh was the biggest contributor to the surge in daily tally. It had last recorded an equal number of cases on February 7.
The people found positive are located across Sectors 4, 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, 33, 34, 35, 38, 42, 45, 47, 49, 51, 52, 56, 61 and, 38 (West), Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Industrial Area, Kishangarh, Maloya, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, PGIMER campus and Ram Darbar, with no known cluster.
In Panchkula, the cases jumped from 39 to 55 in the past 24 hours, highest since 65 on February 9, but dipped from 41 to 39 in Mohali in the same period.
Among Mohali’s fresh cases, 17 were detected in Mohali city, 15 in Dera Bassi and seven in Kharar.
The fresh cases pushed tricity’s active caseload from 823 on Thursday to 871 on Friday.
At 458, majority of the positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 243 in Mohali and 170 in Panchkula.
Dr PVM Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology, PGIMER, said, “The sudden increase in cases is a seasonal increase and cannot be termed a wave for now, as the daily infections are lower compared to the third wave seen in January. However, new variants and complacency in following Covid-appropriate behaviour can lead to another surge. People must follow the guidelines and get tested if they notice any symptoms.”
Meanwhile, Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “Even though the cases are rising, the hospitalisation and fatality rates in Chandigarh are low. Only 12 of the 458 positive patients are hospitalised at present.”
However, she cautioned that the virus was still lethal for aged, co-morbid and unvaccinated people. Hence, people must follow all safety precautions, especially in public, and get vaccinated at the earliest.
-
CHB not to accept physical forms for online services from July 1
The Chandigarh Housing Board on Friday announced that it will not accept physical forms from July 1 for services already being offered online. The CHB only said it was in the process of providing all its services through its website – www.chbonline.in. Through a statement, the board said applications for several services can be submitted through e-services on the website. Hence, physical applications for these services will not be accepted.
-
Over 1.5 lakh children given polio drops in Mohali through six day-day drive
As many as 1,58,987 children were administered polio drops as part of the Sub-National Immunisation Day (SNID) drive in the district since June 19. On Friday, the last day of the drive, 2,150 children were immunised. Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said the district's target was to administer polio drops to 1,60,455 children below five years of age.
-
Two fugitives land in Ambala police net
Two fugitives carrying a bounty of ₹5,000 each on their head were nabbed by the crime investigating agency-1 of Ambala police on Friday. They were identified as Disa, a local, and a resident of Mewat, Salman. Police said Disa was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in a case registered at the Ambala City police station on August 27, 2020, and the reward on him was announced by the Ambala Range ADGP.
-
Poor rain preparedness has Panchkula residents worried
Looking to take action, the residents have written a letter in advance to the authorities requesting them to gear up for all monsoon-related problems. Members of Citizens' Welfare Association wrote a letter to departments concerned of both the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Panchkula municipal corporation. “From the last two decades, we have been witnessing the same problem of waterlogging during monsoons. Instead of improving, the situation has only worsened in some of the sectors,” said SK Nayar, CWA president. Several round-abouts, including the Aggarwal Trust chowk, roundabout of Sec 9/10/15/16.
-
Rescued from Ambala, trafficked minor girl repatriated to Nepal
A 15-year-old Nepalese girl, who was rescued from a poultry farm in Ambala's Jalbera village last week, was repatriated to Nepal on Friday. The minor girl was rescued from the location by a team of Child Line helpline, anti-human trafficking unit and police on the orders of the Ambala child welfare committee on June 17. A missing person's case was already registered in Nepal, Committee's chairperson Ranjita Sachdeva said.
