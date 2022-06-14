Chandigarh tricity records Covid death after nearly 3 months
A 74-year-old Covid-19 positive man, who was a resident of Aman City in Deshmesh Nagar of Mohali, died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Monday. Besides the virus infection, the deceased was also suffering from Parkinsons and kidney-related diseases.
This is tricity’s first Covid death in nearly three months. It was on March 3 when the last covid death was reported, which was also from Mohali.
Meanwhile on Monday, tricity’s daily Covid-19 count stood at 51 cases, a dip from Sunday’s tally of 80 cases. As many as 25 people tested positive in Chandigarh, 14 in Mohali and 12 in Panchkula.
The latest infections pushed tricity’s active caseload from 371 to 395 in the past 24 hours. As many as 209 people are still recovering in Chandigarh, 103 in Mohali and 83 in Panchkula.
Hospitalisations low in tricity
Covid hospitalisation count continues to remain low in tricity. Experts say, this is because most people getting infected are already vaccinated, which is helping to lower the severity of the infection.
Of the 209 active patients in Chandigarh, only two are hospitalised. However, the beds occupied in Chandigarh hospitals are 19, as other patients admitted are from Punjab, Haryana and other states.
In Mohali and Panchkula, no Covid patient is admitted in hospitals.
“Most people getting infected with Covid are already vaccinated, mostly with double doses, as the adult population in Chandigarh is already fully vaccinated. Getting vaccinated does not mean that one cannot catch infection but it definitely helps in lowering the severity. Those getting hospitalised are either senior citizens, suffer from comorbid conditions or who do not have home isolation facility,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services Chandigarh.
