Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity records Covid deaths for first time in August
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity records Covid deaths for first time in August

Among those dead is a 25-year-old woman from Chandigarh, who also suffered from chronic kidney disease; the other casualty was reported in Mohali
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:53 AM IST
During the peak of the second wave in May, 790 people had died in a month in the Chandigarh tricity area. (HT File Photo)

The Chandigarh tricity area recorded deaths owing to Covid-19 for the first time this month, with two people succumbing on Friday.

Among those dead is a 25-year-old woman from Chandigarh, who also suffered from chronic kidney disease. The other casualty was reported in Mohali, though the details were not shared.

It was on July 31 when the tricity had last reported a death, that of a 55-year-old man in Chandigarh. In Mohali and Panchkula, the last death was reported on July 23. During the peak of the second wave in May, 790 people had died in the tricity.

10-yr-old boy among 15 +ve

Meanwhile, 15 new cases surfaced in the tricity, with seven in Mohali, five in Chandigarh and three in Panchkula. The tricity’s active caseload stands at 107, with 54 patients in Mohali, 43 in Chandigarh and 10 in Panchkula.

In Mohali district, three cases were reported from Kharar, two from Mohali city and one each from Dhakoli and Gharuan. In Chandigarh, the cases were scattered across Sectors 2, 15, 16, 20 and 45. Those tested positive in Panchkula included a 10-year-old boy from Sector 12 besides a woman in Kalka and a man in Sector 4.

So far, 62,056 people have tested positive in Chandigarh, of whom 61,201 have recovered and 812 have succumbed. In Mohali, there have been 68,558 cases, 67,446 recoveries and 1,058 deaths. Panchkula’s tally stands at 30,667. While 30,281 patients have been cured, 376 have died.

